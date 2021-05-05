COVID-19 Vaccine: Lake Eola, UCF Lake Nona distributing doses

article

A new vaccination site will open at Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando on Wednesday.

Officials say that the vaccination site will be open every Wednesday between 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-shot Pfizer vaccines will be given.

The site will reportedly be for walk-ups only. Registration is not required.

MORE NEWS: Florida county prepares to distribute Pfizer vaccine to children 12+ soon

Meanwhile, the University of Central Florida (UCF) Lake Nona Medical Center will give out first doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine on Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Those 18 and older can receive the vaccine but appointments are required.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.