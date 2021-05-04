Seminole County says it's preparing for children 12+ to be eligible for Pfizer vaccine soon

As the FDA prepares to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 12, one Central Florida county is planning for distribution.

Seminole County Emergency Management officials say they plan to keep a vaccination site at the Oviedo Mall open as long as it takes to get all 28,000 children ages 12-15 in the area vaccinated.

The county will also work with the school district to create clinics for students to get shots.

"We’re looking at doing after school activities so when the parent comes to the school to pick up the child or if they go on the bus normally, maybe the child will hang out that day and the parent will come and be able to get the vaccine at that time," said Alan Harris, Seminole County's emergency management director.

Children must have parental consent to get the vaccine.