COVID-19 testing moved to parking garage at Orange County Convention Center

Changes are coming to the way people get tested for coronavirus at the Orange County Convention Center.



Officials have moved a lot of the testing into the parking garage.

Testing center officials say the move will make it easier and more comfortable for everyone involved.

"You're in and out in the garage, you're under cover. It's well-ventilated, it's a lot cooler than being out in the hot sun," said testing center spokesman Mike Jachles.

They offer three different kinds - a self swab test and a nurse administered test for active COVID infections. Those get sent to a lab for testing. They also have an antibody blood-draw test that gives you results in 15 minutes.

Officials say they've already given more than 116,000 tests at the convention center site.

"So we want to make sure that everyone who needs a test gets a test, certainly, and make it as comfortable as possible not just for our staff on-site, but also our clients who are coming out."

The testing center is open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

