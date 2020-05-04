COVID-19 testing begins at Orange County Walmart

COVID-19 testing is going on at the Walmart on Goldenrod Road. The site is open for all first responders, healthcare providers, and anyone showing symptoms of the coronavirus. The big box store is working with Quest Diagnostics and the City of Orlando.

Walmart shopper Ernesto Benítez said it was a great idea. “It's a good thing because it grabbed my attention when I was driving to get something here at Walmart and I stopped over and they gave me the information.”

The testing is free. They ask all patients wear a mask and stay in their cars during the testing. A staff member will watch while you administer the nasal swab test yourself and collect the sample from you. Walmart is one of several sites including some CVS and Walgreens where testing's going on.

Benitez said he may get checked, just in case. “I want to be tested. For the job that I do, I'm always with people, but I haven't been working for the last 10 days. I'm okay but I want to just make sure.”

Testing is open from 7am until 1pm every day of the week except Sundays. They ask that you sign-up online for an appointment before showing up at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.