COVID-19 survivor encourages people to donate plasma to save others battling the virus

A COVID-19 survivor is hoping thousands will donate plasma after helping an Orlando father of three.

Fox 35 News previously reported on Michael Kevin Rathal receiving a plasma donation last week.

Rathal has been in a medically-induced coma since April 4 while battling COVID-19.

On Sunday, doctors showed his family signs of improvement.

RELATED: FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Family of COVID-19 patient shares video of father of three waking up from medically-induced coma

Rathal's plasma donor, James Crocker, who is a COVID-19 survivor, said he feels hopeful seeing the results.

"To know that I could bring a small part of the equation to the table, I'm really, really excited," he said.

Advertisement

Now, he is encouraging others to also donate.

To donate, one must have had the virus and recovered showing no symptoms for 21 days.

The idea is that after a person has recovered from COVID-19, their plasma contains antibodies that can attack the virus.

"My dream is hoping that thousands and maybe even millions will go donate their plasma," Crocker said. "The thing I'm looking forward to doing the most is fishing with Kevin!"