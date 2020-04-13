FOX 35 EXCLUSIVE: Family of COVID-19 patient shares video of father of three waking up from medically-induced coma

Michael Kevin Rathel has been in a medically-induced coma on a ventilator at Orlando Health battling COVID-19 since April 4.

Around midnight on Wednesday, Kevin became the hospital’s first patient to undergo an experimental treatment receiving Plasma from a COVID-19 survivor.

From what doctors know, it takes Convalescent Plasma a few days to work.

On Easter morning, one of his doctors facilitated a FaceTime interview with family to show them that he was waking up.

The physician even helped Kevin keep his eyes open.

In a video Kevin’s son shot, you can hear the excitement from all three of Kevin’s kids and his wife, Stacie.

“I said, 'Honey, you’ve been asleep for a week. It’s time to wake up. It's Easter morning and God has performed a miracle,'” Stacie said.

In the video, you can hear Stacie saying, "He’s crying. 'Oh baby, I see you. I see you.'"

Kevin’s team of doctors is encouraged by what they’re seeing.

“He’s had steady improvement. It's very promising. We’re very optimistic. We’re doing everything we can to lead him to a full recovery,” said Dr. George Ralls. “It’s really encouraging to see the amount of patients willing to try anything."

Kevin is now part of a study that doctors and his family hope paves the way to help others suffering from COVID-19.