Costco Wholesale location coming to Daytona Beach

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando
SEATTLE, UNITED STATES - 2021/07/24: The Costco logo is seen on the exterior of a store in Seattle.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - ONE DAYTONA, a retail, dining and entertainment destination in Volusia County, will soon welcome a new tenant – Costco Wholesale!

The membership warehouse will be located on the northwest section of the property near the CMX Daytona Luxury Theatre, according to a news release. 

It will be the warehouse's first location in Daytona Beach. 

Officials said it will bring 250 jobs to the community.

Costco Wholesale will break ground in 2023 and is slated to open when construction is complete by 2024.