Coronavirus cases in Florida rise as holiday season continues

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:59AM
Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Florida. The Florida Dept. of Health released its latest numbers, with cases more than doubling compared to last month.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The number of coronavirus cases in Florida more than doubled than the previous work, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The state agency released its latest numbers on Friday.

The department reported 29,568 reported cases of coronavirus as of Friday.

That number is way up from the 13,481 reported cases on December 3.

In the latest numbers, the state's positivity rate also went up from 2.6% to 5.4% in the last 10 or so days.

As for vaccinations in the state, the number of those getting the shots has also gone down.

