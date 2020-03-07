Coronavirus: 2 reported dead, positive cases rise to 13 in Florida

article

The Florida Department of Health announced on Saturday that another person has tested 'presumptive positive' in the state for the coronavirus.

The newest case is in Lee County. No information about the person's age or gender was released.

"The individual is isolated and being appropriately cared for," the department said in an update.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to confirm the case.

RELATED: State: 2 deaths related to coronavirus confirmed in Florida

On Friday the department announced that two people had died in the state due to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

One of the deaths involved a 72-year-old Santa Rosa County man who had previously been disclosed as having the virus. Though the case was only confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the person had died. The other death involved a Lee County resident, whose case had not been disclosed. The department did not immediately release the Lee County resident’s gender or age, saying the person was “in their seventies.” Both died following international trips.

The number of Florida-related coronavirus cases has steadily increased, after initial announcements last weekend. The Department of Health website listed 13 positive cases, with seven involving Florida residents in the state, five involving residents out of the state and one non-resident who is in the state.

RELATED: Disney World confirms 'stringent sanitation procedures' amid coronavirus