Disney World confirms 'stringent sanitation procedures' amid coronavirus

Officials for Walt Disney World aren’t taking any chances amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, amplifying their "stringent" sanitation plans to keep visitors and employees safe.

On Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis disclosed that two people in the state tested positive for the coronavirus. Though the patients are in isolation and actively being monitored by the Florida Department of Health, Disney World has augmented its precautionary measures to keep parkgoers safe.

Responding to the update, a spokesperson for Disney said on Tuesday said that the company was monitoring the situation.

“We have very stringent sanitation procedures in place at Walt Disney World Resort. We are in close contact with health agencies for information and guidance, and at this time, we are continuing to communicate to our Cast the importance of preventative measures such as frequent handwashing and rigorous cleaning processes,” the spokesperson told People of plans for the Orlando, Fla. theme park.

“For guest convenience, we have placed additional hand sanitizers throughout our parks and resorts and will adjust our protocols as the situation warrants,” they added.

On the other side of the country, Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., also remains open as of Wednesday.

Spokespeople for Disney World and Disneyland were not immediately available to offer further comment on the heavy-duty sanitation procedures.

According to Disney, the theme park’s typical standards for sanitation and cleaning include extensive training for employees; frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas; immediate response to spills, trash, etc.; end-of-day standard sanitation for bathrooms, kitchens and other facilities; frequent cleaning of outdoor locations; plus easy access to handwashing and hand sanitizing.

Amid the ongoing outbreak, Disney’s signature theme parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai remain temporarily closed. Tokyo Disney Resort is also closed, but currently scheduled to reopen on March 16.

Disneyland Paris also remains open.

Last week, Walt Disney World asked a small number of workers who had recently been in Italy to stay home over coronavirus concerns, a spokesperson told Fox News.

As of Wednesday morning, over 90,000 people worldwide have been sickened by the viral disease, while the death toll has risen to 3,100 in at least 70 countries.