Convicted cop killer Everett Miller's daughter takes the stand, describes him as a 'family man'

The sentencing phase for the man convicted of shooting and killing two Kissimee police officers continued Friday with his 28-year-old daughter Renyqua taking the stand.

Everett Miller's daughter told the jury about her happy childhood, growing up a “military brat” and moving around quite a bit.

She testified her dad was a family man, attending her brother’s baseball games, teaching her how to mow the lawn and even helping her build her first computer.

Renyqua said her father was a good man and she always remembered him volunteering for Toys For Tots around the holidays ever year.

On cross examination, the state asked Renyqua about the last time her dad went to visit her in Tampa.

She testified that he took her shopping and gambling, paying for everything about 2 weeks before he killed Kissimmee Police Officer Mathew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.

She says she now goes to visit him in jail once every 2 to 3 months.

