Contractor worker dies after falling from 8th floor of condo in Ormond Beach, deputies say

A contractor working on storm shutters at an Ormond Beach-area condo died when he fell from the 8th floor Thursday morning.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call just after 10:00 a.m. at the Aquarius Condos on Ocean Shore Blvd.

"They say he was working on storm shutters outside 8th floor. He was harnessed but the harnessing equipment also fell. Officials calling this a tragic accident," Fox 35's Lara Greenburg tweeted from the scene.

"The 911 caller told a Volusia Sheriff’s Office telecommunicator that the man fell from as high as 10 stories," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

No criminal charges are pending. They have not released the name of the worker at this time.

