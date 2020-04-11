Construction on I-4 in Orlando to ramp up amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Saturday work on the I-4 Ultimate Project will be accelerated now that there are less drivers on the road due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will speed up the construction on several sections in Orange and Seminole counties.

The main travel lanes affected will be westbound Interstate 4 from State Road 434 in Longwood through downtown Orlando and the State Road 408 interchange.

Read: Coronavirus in Central Florida: Here is how to stay informed

The goal is to have the new interchange open to drivers by July 4.

Daytime construction will increase by closing some lanes of I-4.

Advertisement

Officials say I-4 typically has over 100,000 cars a day driving on it. Now that many people aren't driving due to the 'stay-at-home' order, that's down to around 40,000 and they want to take advantage of the clear roads to get some work done.

Officials say the accelerated timeline could shave a month or two off of the project.

For the latest on the coronavirus in Florida, CLICK HERE.