Confusion over requirements for medically vulnerable to get vaccine

Nicholas Solt says trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine has been "frustrating."

The 23-year-old Brevard County man has a doctor’s note but hasn’t been able to land an appointment. He has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and asthma.

"Having the vaccine is just an extra layer of protection for me," Solt said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently made the vaccine more accessible for people who are under 65 and considered medically vulnerable to coronavirus.

In a new executive order, he’s allowing doctor’s offices and pharmacies to vaccinate those folks, but one line is causing some confusion.

It reads, "Such physician determinations shall include a statement that the patient meets the defined eligibility criteria established by a form prescribed by the Florida Department of Health."

The problem is that form doesn’t appear to be available yet.

"I hope it’s soon and I don’t know what the content is going to be," said Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino when FOX 35 asked him about the document on Monday.

Dr. Pino says he found out about the expanded eligibility Monday when the executive order was released.

Officials are trying to keep up with the changes before they go into effect March 3. In addition to those with pre-existing conditions, school employees, law enforcement and firefighters over 50 are also eligible.

"We have at least two days… almost three days to be able to organize," Pino said.

Pharmacies are also scrambling. Publix opened their appointments to the high-risk group, while Walmart and CVS were still working on it Monday.

Those who could qualify are watching what happens next closely.

"That’s the biggest thing I’m praying for right now," Solt said.

