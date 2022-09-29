This company will pay you $1,000 to watch Disney Halloween movies

article

Love Disney Halloween movies?

Jewelry company Shane is looking for someone to watch 10 of these films and answer questionnaires about them. In exchange, the company will pay $1,000, and provide a $50 Amazon gift card to get a Disney+ subscription and movies that aren't on the platform.

If you're interested, you can apply here until Nov. 1. One person will be selected.

The winner can choose the 10 movies they watch from this list:

Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus 2

Halloweentown

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Halloweentown High

Return to Halloweentown

Twitches

Twitches Too

Coco

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Haunted Mansion

Under Wraps

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire

Frankenweenie

Edward Scissorhands

Escape to Witch Mountain

Phantom of the Megaplex

The Scream Team

Zombies

Zombies 2