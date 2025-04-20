Community hosts vigil for Orlando Magic Mall shooting victim

The Brief A vigil was held Saturday night for a man who was fatally shot after a confrontation in a parking lot on April 6 in Orlando. Police say 46-year-old Joseph Phillips had just stepped outside D'Junction Island Bar and Restaurant when he was struck by a stray bullet during a dispute between other individuals. Philips was one of eight siblings who say they’re heartbroken after the tragedy.



A vigil was held Saturday night for the man who was shot and killed earlier this month in the Magic Mall parking lot in Orlando.

Police say 46-year-old Joseph Phillips had just stepped outside D'Junction Island Bar and Restaurant in Orange County when he was struck by a stray bullet during a dispute between other individuals.

‘He’s going to be terribly missed'

What they're saying:

Family and friends of Phillips wore his favorite color, sang songs and read prayers to remember him during the vigil.

Philips was one of eight siblings who say they’re heartbroken after the tragedy.

"It’s as hard as unexpected can be," said Gwen Phillips Roberts, his sister. "He’s going to be terribly missed."

Phillips lived in Orlando, but was born and raised in St. Thomas. His family is now moving his body to St. Thomas so he can be buried next to his family members.

2 arrested in deadly shooting

What we know:

Police have made two arrests in the deadly shooting.

Officials first arrested Keishawn Richards the day of the shooting and charged him with manslaughter with a weapon. Richards was one of the individuals involved in the dispute and attempted to shoot another person but instead hit Phillips, police said.

A second suspect, Naratha N. McKinney, was arrested later on. Police said McKinney also brandished a firearm during the altercation and fired multiple shots into the air. He is now facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Two people have been arrested for the deadly Magic Mall shooting: Keishawn Richards, left, and Naratha N. McKinney, right. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

Shooting outside Magic Mall in Orlando leaves one dead

The backstory:

Officials said they arrived at the scene of the shooting next to Magic Mall around 2:00 a.m. on April 6, where they found Phillips suffering from a gunshot wound.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene.

Magic Mall is located at 2155 W Colonial Drive in Orlando.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

