Second arrest in deadly Orlando shooting outside Magic Mall

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man outside the Magic Mall earlier this month, Orlando police said Tuesday.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred around 2:19 a.m. on April 6 in the parking lot of the Magic Mall, located at 2155 West Colonial Drive. Officers arrived to find 46-year-old Joseph U. Phillips suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orlando Fire Department.

Investigators say Phillips had stepped outside D’Junction Island Bar and Restaurant when he was struck by a stray bullet during an argument among a group in the parking lot. Police determined that Keishawn A. Richards, one of the individuals involved in the dispute, attempted to shoot another person but instead hit Phillips. Richards was arrested later that day by the Orlando Police Department SWAT team and charged with manslaughter with a weapon.

New Info:

On Tuesday, detectives arrested a second suspect, Naratha N. McKinney. Police say McKinney also brandished a firearm during the altercation and fired multiple shots into the air. He is now facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Naratha N. McKinney | Credit: Orlando Police Department

The incident has raised concerns among nearby business owners. "Before we opened the store in 2022, there was a shooting here a couple days before we opened up," one owner recalled. "That was scary because they had it all blocked off—like they had our building all the way blocked off."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

