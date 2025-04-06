1 killed in deadly shooting outside Magic Mall in Orlando, officials say

The Brief Officials arrived at the scene on Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, officers discovered one person shot dead. The Magic Mall is located at 2155 W Colonial Drive in Orlando.



The Orlando Police Department is investigating a deadly overnight shooting that took place at the Magic Mall in Orlando.

Officials arrived at the scene on Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. According to reports, officers discovered one person shot dead.

"Before we opened the store in 2022, there was a shooting here a couple day before we opened up. "That was scary because they had it all blocked off like they had our building all the way blocked off," said a nearby business owner.

The shooting remains under investigation.

