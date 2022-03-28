Colonial Drive closed in Orlando due to fatal crash

article

Colonial Drive is shut down in Orlando as police officers investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Traffic is being diverted between Primrose Dr. and Maguire Blvd. The suspect has been located.

A suspect has been located in this active investigation, according to police. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

