Colonial Drive closed in Orlando due to fatal crash

Orlando police officers have closed Colonial Drive between Primrose Dr. and Maguire Blvd. to investigate a deadly crash.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Colonial Drive is shut down in Orlando as police officers investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Traffic is being diverted between Primrose Dr. and Maguire Blvd. The suspect has been located. 

A suspect has been located in this active investigation, according to police.  This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.

