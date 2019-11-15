Coldest temperatures of the season hit Central Florida this weekend

You know it's cold in Florida when the water parks close!

Central Florida woke up on Saturday morning to some chilly temperatures in the 40s and low 50s! The highs for Saturday will only reach the 60s and there will be lots of sunshine so enjoy!

MORE NEWS: Flu cases rising fast in Florida

On Sunday, you'll want to break out the jacket that's been hanging in the closet since last year. For Orlando in particular, 50-degrees is what residents are forecast to wake up to around 6:00 a.m., going up 1-degree by 7:00 a.m. Lots of sunshine will stick around throughout the day.

Wake-up temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for at least the next couple of days after that.

Download the Fox 35 weather app to be the first to know the weather conditions in your area.