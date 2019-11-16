Popular water parks close as cold weather comes to Central Florida

article

Several of Orlando's water parks are temporarily closing, as Central Florida experiences cold weather.

Universal Orlando Resort announced that Volcano Bay will be closed on Saturday due to cold weather. They did not state when they will reopen yet.

On Wednesday, Universal Orlando Resort made another tweet, stating the Volcano Bay will again be closed on Thursday due to weather. They still have not said when they will reopen.

Aquatica Orlando also said that they will be closed on Saturday due to inclement weather. A recording on the parks information line stated they would be open on Sunday, but that is subject to change depending on weather.

Legoland's water park is closed Saturday.

Walt Disney World Info is reporting that Disney's Typhoon Lagoon will be closed on Saturday and Sunday as well, due to forecasted low temperatures. Blizzard Beach was already closed for refurbishment.

Saturday morning brought lows into the 40s and 50s for most of Central Florida with highs only reaching the 60s.

