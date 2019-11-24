Cocoa Police: Search underway for man accused of stealing fire truck
COCOA, Fla. - Cocoa Police say that they are searching for a man accused of stealing a district chief's fire truck.
The F-250 was stolen from a scene on King Street on Saturday night around 7 p.m. as crews were responding to three different fire calls.
The truck was later found abandoned a few blocks away.
The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants. He also has a noticeable tribal 'tattoo sleeve' on his left arm.
