Teen girl, 15, killed in 'ambush' shooting in Brevard County restaurant parking lot: Officials

The Brief A 15-year-old girl has died after being shot outside a restaurant in what's believed to have been a targeted attack. The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Anchors Seafood and Chicken Restaurant in Cocoa, Florida. Deputies said 3 people inside a parked car were blocked in by assailants in another vehicle, who then shot multiple times into the vehicle. Two males who were shot are expected to survive, BCSO said.



A 15-year-old girl has died after she and two others were shot in Cocoa in what has been described as a targeted "ambush." The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the teenager died at the hospital.

Two other people – both males – were also shot and are expected to survive, BCSO said. Officials did not release their ages.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Anchors Seafood and Chicken restaurant on Clearlake Road, near Rosentine, around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, for reports of a shooting.

Citing the preliminary investigation, a dark-colored utility vehicle pulled into the parking lot behind a parked vehicle with the teenager and two others inside. Multiple people got out of the SUV and began shooting into the parked vehicle, hitting all three people inside. The alleged shooters then got back into the SUV and drove off, the sheriff's office said.

A motive in the shooting attack is still under investigation. However, Sheriff Wayne Ivey and deputies believe the people inside the vehicle were targeted and known to the suspects, though it is unclear why.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimeline, at (800)-423-TIPS (8477), or the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's Homicide Unit, (321) 633-8413.