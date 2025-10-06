'Multiple victims' in shooting in Cocoa: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

There are "multiple victims" related to a shooting Monday afternoon in Cocoa, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for BCSO confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Clearlake Road and Minnie Street.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey asked people to avoid the area in a post on X. A photo with the X post showed detectives gathered in the parking lot of what appeared to be a restaurant.

A FOX 35 crew is headed to the scene.

No other details were immediately released.