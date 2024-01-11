Cocaine, fentanyl, meth found inside Daytona Beach home, 2 woman arrested, deputies say

Two Florida women were arrested after deputies said they found over 100 packages of fentanyl along with cocaine and meth inside their Daytona Beach home.

A search warrant was issued for the home of Wanquesha White and Tiesha Macker in response to a narcotics investigation, according to Volusia County deputies.

During the search, detectives found 128 packages of fentanyl, 101 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of cocaine, and one loaded handgun.

Four kids were also living inside the home and were turned over to a grandparent.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Detectives said White was previously arrested back in May 2023 while attempting to sell fentanyl to a customer. During that incident, she reportedly had oxycodone and plastic bags of cocaine in her car as well as her 3-year-old child in the back seat.

White was arrested and charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl and meth, manufacturing fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics, and child neglect.

Macker was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and meth.