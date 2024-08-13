Coast Guard rescues man from Utopia of the Seas ship off Port Canaveral

Stream FOX 35:

A 52-year-old man was transported by helicopter from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida to a hospital in Cape Canaveral after experiencing chest pains on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

Officials posted photos on social media of the rescue off the coast of Port Canaveral on Tuesday morning. A boat crew alongside first responders were able to assist the man during the 23-mile ride back to shore.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to FOX 35 that the man was a passenger on Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man experiencing chest pains aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Southeast)

He arrived at the hospital in stable condition.

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded boaters off Florida coast amid Tropical Storm Debby

No other details about the rescue were released.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: