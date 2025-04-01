Florida doctor accused of inappropriate conduct during a medical exam

The Brief A Florida doctor, Jose Jacob, was arrested for alleged battery after a patient accused him of inappropriate conduct during a medical exam. Investigators uncovered past allegations, including a 2017 case in North Carolina and a recent complaint at his Ocala practice. Jacob has been placed on administrative leave, and authorities urge other potential victims to come forward.



A Florida doctor was arrested for alleged battery after a patient accused him of inappropriate conduct during a medical exam.

Doctor placed him on administrative leave

What we know:

Dr. Jose Jacob, a 65-year-old physician at the Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida, was arrested on March 28 by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest followed an investigation by the Ocala Police Department into allegations that Jacob inappropriately touched a female patient.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, reported that during a medical appointment on March 24, Jacob hugged and kissed her without consent and asked her inappropriate personal questions.

Authorities say this is not the first allegation against Jacob. Police uncovered prior complaints, including a 2017 case in North Carolina, where he was accused of similar misconduct. That case was settled as a civil matter. Additionally, a recent complaint at the Ocala practice was documented internally, but police were not notified at the time, and Jacob received only minor disciplinary action.

The medical practice where Jacob worked has placed him on administrative leave, and he will no longer have contact with patients.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether additional victims may come forward with similar allegations. Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to contact the Ocala Police Department.

It is also unknown whether Jacob will face further legal consequences, beyond the battery charge or if additional disciplinary action will be taken by medical licensing authorities.

The backstory:

Jacob has a history of allegations related to inappropriate conduct towards patients, according to authorities. In 2017, a woman in North Carolina accused him of hugging and kissing her without consent. That incident was resolved as a civil matter, meaning no criminal charges were filed.

More recently, another complaint was made against Jacob at the same Ocala practice where the current incident occurred. That case was handled internally by the business rather than reported to law enforcement, resulting in only a minor punishment for Jacob.

The latest allegations surfaced after a patient came forward about her experience on March 24, prompting a police investigation that led to Jacob’s arrest.

What they're saying:

Ocala Police have encouraged other potential victims to come forward.

"If you or someone you know has experienced similar behavior involving Jose Jacob or witnessed inappropriate conduct, please contact the Ocala Police Department," a police spokesperson said.

