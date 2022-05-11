Florida mansion opens doors to kids with medical conditions, with help from nonprofit Smiles Fur Miles

Sarah Brower is five years old and just finished her last chemotherapy treatment. Her family says it's been a long, hard road since learning she had brain cancer, but now they are celebrating.

"I’ve been in the hospital, and I've been doing all cancer, and radiation and chemo," she said.

"In the very beginning, when we got the news, it was devastating. No words can even express it," added her father Nathan Brower.



She is one of three families selected by the nonprofit Smiles Fur Miles to stay for three days at the Lake Louisa Chateau in Clermont. The mansion was equipped with all the amenities thanks to community volunteers.



"I really love this mansion. It's so cool! It's like a maze, it has so many things. It has a movie theater in it and three kitchens," said Sarah.



Jena McKinstry started the nonprofit with her therapy dog, Koda the Fluff. They go to hospitals, schools, and more to cheer up those who need it.



"Three days to spoil these families with everything you can imagine just to give them a break just because they’ve had such a tough time," said McKinstry.



David Canther, the owner of Lake Louisa Chateau, said no one deserves the getaway more.



"It’s been miraculous to watch the bonding that takes place as these young people support each other through the hardships of life," he said.