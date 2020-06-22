City of Orlando parks and recreation employee says woman screamed racial slurs at his crew

article

An employee with the City of Orlando says he's upset after he says a resident screamed hateful words to him and his crew.

It all went down in the Delaney Park area.

Their job is to beautify Orlando neighborhoods.

But, they say they were met with ugly comments from a resident.

It was all documented by the city.

A worker with the Department of Parks and Recreation asked not to show his face for fear of retaliation.

He says a white woman screamed racial slurs at him and other African American workers.

"As she’s going up to her house, her door, she turns around and yells out 'f-in n-word' and then slams the door."

The city workers called it in right away.

"We notified our supervisor and he told us to leave that work area for that day, so that’s what we did."

The supervisor had them write out statements.

One by one, they wrote about the woman allegedly cursing at them in anger and using the n-word as they worked to beautify a median.

They want the city to take action.

"That’s just something to cover themselves because they haven’t addressed anything. They haven’t talked to us or asked us how they felt about anything."

A city spokesperson released a statement saying, “We find this incident deeply disturbing. This type of behavior and language has no place in our city.”

This worker says he’d like to see more happen so people understand why it’s wrong to use such words of hate.

"Being of African descent of slavery, it’s something that’s derogatory towards us and something that shows that racism has never ended here in America."

Workers say the woman used an excuse about wanting to social distance and not have them nearby.

But, they said they don’t believe her.