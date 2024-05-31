This city has the most car accidents in Florida, report says

Daytona Beach has the most car crashes in Florida and the second-most in the U.S., according to a new report.

Consumer Affairs published a report this week detailing where the most car accidents happen across the country using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's deadly crash report system.

In the U.S., the No. 1 city for car accidents is Memphis, Tennessee, with over 33 fatal crashes per 100,000 people, the report said.

This Florida city has the worst drivers in the US, report says

Daytona Beach is ranked No. 2 – and the first in Florida, with just over 32 deadly accidents per 100,000 people. In 2022, the city in Volusia County had 25 fatal crashes in 2022, data shows.

There are two other Florida cities in the top 10: Ocala at No. 3 and Fort Lauderdale at No. 5. Despite the Sunshine State's multiple appearances in the report, it's ranked as the 15th state with the most car crashes, according to the report. No. 1 is Mississippi.

This Florida county is the deadliest for traffic deaths: report

Here's a look at the U.S. cities with the most car crashes, according to Consumer Affairs:

Memphis, Tennessee Daytona Beach, Florida Ocala, Florida Macon, Georgia Fort Lauderdale, Florida Albany, Georgia Jackson, Mississippi Birmingham, Alabama Tucson, Arizona St. Louis, Missouri

Click here to read the full report.