This Florida city has the worst drivers in the US, report says

It's no secret that drivers in Florida love to complain about other drivers in Florida.

A new report aims to end the debate of which drivers are considered the worst, however, and one Florida city was ranked No. 1 – Jacksonville. Three other Florida cities made the top 10, making the Sunshine State the "worst state for drivers," according to Real Estate Witch.

This marks the second year in a row that Jacksonville was ranked No. 1, the report said.

This Florida county is the deadliest for traffic deaths: report

"Despite being named the worst drivers in 2023, Jacksonville motorists have not been sufficiently shamed into driving more responsibly. Their driving has actually gotten worse," the report said.

MIAMI, FL - MAY 27: Vehicle traffic is seen on I-95 as people prepare for the Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2016 in Miami, Florida. AAA is predicting 34 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more for Memorial Day weekend, the most since 2005. (P Expand

Additionally, Jacksonville has the highest number of alcohol-related deaths for the second year in a row, and is home to one of the country's most dangerous highways, Interstate 95.

The report was compiled using data like annual traffic deaths, alcohol-related traffic deaths, bike deaths, insurance premiums, Google Trends and dangerous roads, among others.

Florida is one of the most dangerous states for online dating, report says

Here's a look at the cities in the U.S. with the worst drivers, according to Real Estate Witch:

Jacksonville, FL Tampa, FL Memphis, TN Riverside, CA Orlando, FL Louisville, KY Miami, FL Nashville, TN Sacramento, CA Oklahoma City, OK

The city in the U.S. with the best drivers is New York City, according to the report.

Click here to read the full report.