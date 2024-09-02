'City Food Hall Orlando' shares details on what will replace shuttered 'Hall on the Yard' in Ivanhoe Village

City Food Hall Orlando is finishing up renovations and looks to open in just weeks.

"We look to finish sometime by the end of the month, maybe beginning of October. Planned opening by the end of October. That's my goal," said Peter Rounce, Founder and CEO of City Food Hall.

CEO Peter Rounce says it will include nine food vendors, 3 bars, and golf simulators.

Some big names have already been confirmed as food vendors: Ramen Takagi, Chef Mike Collantes, who operates Sushi Saint, and EggDose.

"One of the other heavy hitters is a place called EggDose - which I had never heard of before. But they've got like 21,000 followers in the Orlando market," said Rounce.

It will be roughly six months after the food hall, "Hall on the Yard," closed in the same spot. The landlord sued the previous owner for breach of lease, and the owner filed for bankruptcy.

Rounce company specializes in opening food halls. This would be his ninth food hall opening. He just opened one in Gainesville last week.

"We're really into creating that sense of community both within our food halls and in the surrounding community,

Food halls are a hot dining trend. Reports show ten times more of them now than a decade ago.

In addition to City Food Hall Orlando, you have other newcomers like Hall's on 5th in Apopka. The owners haven't announced an opening date. Cocoa Beach Mercado in Brevard County is set to break ground this fall.

Other spots exist, such as Henry's Depot in Sanford and The Great Southern Box Company Food Hall in College Park.

Terence Cheatom owns EightyTwenty at The Great Southern Box Company Food Hall. He says this venture is a good way for business owners to learn about the industry under less pressure.

"Feel how it is to work in what I what consider a micro kitchen. See how it goes and what else I can make out of this," said Cheatom.

Several kiosks down, the owner of Stackd Brownies says food halls are ideal because the costs are lower.

"Any retail store - between the lease and signage - you're looking at $100,000 minimum," said Long, "Food Hall $30 - $35,000…if not less."

Chef Jason Long says you don't have to hire as many people.

Long already owns four spots. He says he's only interested in expanding food halls because he sees the greatest return on the investment.

"When you come to a food hall, you're coming to eat, not coming to look around," said Long, "[I] hope ten other units attract thousands and bring us a good percent for dessert."