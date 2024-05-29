Over five years in the making, The Great Southern Box Company Food Hall at The Packing District is finally open for business.

The food hall is the latest addition to one of Orlando's largest land redevelopment projects in the City Beautiful's history. Developers have been breathing new life into a century-old neighborhood for half a decade.

The Packing District, which is located just west of Orlando's College Park neighborhood, was once part of the massive landholdings of Dr. Phillip Phillips, a successful business executive and citrus grower who acquired a lot of property throughout Orange County in the early part of the last century.

Dr. Phillips Charities District, a funding organization that continues the philanthropic work of the late Dr. Phillips, spearheaded the $700 million project that was first announced in 2018. The intent was to salvage historic buildings for new uses and combine them with new residential and retail developments.

Several residential and retail developments have either opened or broken ground in the six years since the massive project was announced, the newest being The Great Southern Box Company Food Hall.

The food hall opened on May 24, bringing a variety of vendors focused on what the developers call diverse immigrant cuisine. In addition to climate-controlled indoor seating, there is also an open lawn filled with table seating. Food vendors include:

Additional vendors are expected to join the hall in the coming months.