Crews progressing on new food hall in Apopka, 'Hall's on 5th'

Crews are making significant progress on a new food hall set to open in Apopka.

The food hall will be named "Hall's on 5th" in honor of the original owners. Locals will recognize the building as the former Hall's Feed Store. The new owners acknowledged facing challenges in converting the 100-year-old structure into a modern food hall but reported that construction is back on track.

Once completed, the food hall will host six to eight food vendors. The owners plan to incorporate the building's historical elements into the new design.

"It's such an iconic piece of history here in downtown," said Ella Duke, Hall's on Fifth co-owner. "Keeping the Hall family involved, they have given us pictures of their great-grandfather. We're going to find interesting ways to weave that history."

An opening date has not yet been announced.