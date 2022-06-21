Christmas in June: Walt Disney World, Disneyland to sell Christmas-themed treats
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays may be six months away still, but that does not mean you can't enjoy some of those festive desserts a bit early, such as peppermint bark cheesecake or a white chocolate gingerbread latte.
Between June 23-30, a few spots at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California will have some special themed treats.
Here is what Disney fans can expect:
WALT DISNEY WORLD
- Very Merry Minnie Mouse Cupcake: chocolate cupcake filled with cookies and cream mousse and topped with ganache-dipped buttercream, cookie ears, and a chocolate holiday bow (Gasparilla's Island Grill, Grand Floridian Resort)
- Peppermint Bark Cheesecake: peppermint cheesecake with a chocolate cookie and peppermint crust and whipped vanilla panna cotta (The Mara in Animal Kingdom)
- Gold Christmas Tree popcorn buckets: a popular item during previous holidays, the festive bucket will be available for sale at popcorn stands at Disney Springs (popcorn is included).
- Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company: Disney's coffee shop will have two Peppermint Mocha and White Chocolate Gingerbread Latte (Disney Springs)
DISNEYLAND RESORT
- Christmas Dinner Corn Dog: a turkey hot dog, hand-dipped in batter and rolled in panko crumbs, then served with cranberry sauce (Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs, Downtown Disney)
- Peppermint Churro: a churro rolled in peppermint, drizzled with a mint frosting, and topped with peppermint pieces (California Churro, Downtown Disney)