Children at Give Kids The World Village get up-close look at garbage trucks

Excitement filled the air at Give Kids The World Village as young residents experienced a special treat from the local fire department.

On Tuesday, children staying at the Village, a nonprofit resort for critically ill children and their families, had the opportunity to interact with actual fire trucks, climb the ladders, and press the big buttons that operate the garbage cans in the back.

Firefighters from Orange County Fire Rescue (OCFR)brought their trucks to the Village, creating an atmosphere of joy and curiosity. The children eagerly lined up, each waiting for their turn to explore the impressive vehicles. Their faces lit up with delight as they donned firefighter helmets and imagined themselves as heroes for the day.

The visit is part of the fire department's regular initiative to provide moments of happiness and normalcy for children facing serious health challenges.

"It's heartwarming to see their smiles," said OFCR Capt. Michael O'Connor. "For a few hours, they get to forget about hospitals and treatments and just be kids."

MORE HEADLINES:

Give Kids The World Village offers week-long, cost-free vacations for children with life-threatening illnesses. The resort features accessible rides, entertainment, and attractions designed to accommodate its guests' medical needs.

Tuesday's event was another reminder of the magic and compassion that defines the mission of Give Kids The World Village. Volunteers and staff work tirelessly to create memorable experiences, ensuring every child and family leaves with lasting, positive memories.

For more information about Give Kids The World Village and their initiatives, visit their website at www.gktw.org.