This Florida spring named one of the best in country to visit this summer

Of the many natural swimming holes located across the country, one in Central Florida was named as one the top in the country to visit this summer.

Travel discovery website, Trips to Discover, released its 14 picks for Mother Nature's waterparks and the spring of Wekiwa Springs State Park in Apopka made the cut.

The park is known for its beautiful crystal-clear waters that will give you a break from the Florida heat. It stays at 72 degrees throughout the entire year.

Wekiwa Springs has plenty of activities to enjoy as well. Check out the list below to see everything they have to offer.

Camping

Hiking trails

Canoe/Kayak rentals

Horseback riding

Snorkeling

Geo-Seeking

Biking

Fishing

Birding

Wildlife viewing

To plan your visit you can visit their website.