Man captures video of 'beautiful' rainbow snake in Florida

A man recently spotted a rainbow snake slithering along the shoreline of Black Creek in northern Florida.

In his 41 years of living in the Sunshine State, Thomas Holloway – who took a video of the snake – said it was the first one he's ever seen.

At first glance, it looks like a typical snake. It wasn't until Holloway's camera zoomed in on the snake that its colors began to radiate.

He shared a video of the red-striped reptile on social media. One commenter called Holloway a "lucky duck" saying "it's a dream to see an indigo or a rainbow" snake, while others stated how "beautiful" the snake was.

According to The Florida Museum, rainbow snakes are docile, non-venomous creatures found in the Florida Panhandle and in parts of the northern peninsula along the St. Marys, St. Johns, and Suwannee river drainage. They inhabit clear waters of springs and rivers, but are sometimes seen in creeks, lakes, mudflats and swamps and marshes.

(Credit: Thomas Holloway)

The snakes are mostly glossy black, but appear iridescent blue in the sunlight, with three thin red stripes running down its back and sides. Officials said the lower side of their bodies are either yellow or pink and its chin and throat are mostly yellow.

Adult rainbow snakes reach up to 48 inches in length. They are mostly active at night and eat freshwater American eels.