These are the top theme parks in the world: report

Hold on to your Mickey ears because a new study has revealed that some of the world's top theme parks can be found right in our own backyard.

The Global Attractions Attendance Report has named the world's top amusement and theme parks after analyzing data from tourism organizations, financial reports, operators' statistic and historical numbers. The list is considered "definitive" by infrastructure consulting firm AECOM and the Themed Entertainment Association.

Six Florida parks made the coveted top 25 – and they were all ranked in the top 12.

Magic Kingdom continues its reign at No. 1

Magic Kingdom has been crowned the top theme park in the world. Again.

The Walt Disney World attraction has been ranked in the top spot since 2006, when the annual report was first published.

Tokyo Disneysea, Universal Studios and Magic Kingdom were all ranked among the world's best theme parks. Photo: Getty Images

Six Florida theme parks make the top 12

Here's a look at the top 12:

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort in Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Disneysea at Tokyo Disney Resort in Tokyo, Japan Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Japan Disney's Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Epcot at Walt Disney World Chimelong Ocean Kingdom in Hengqin, China Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Shanghai Disneyland at Shanghai Disney Resort in Shanghai, China Universal Studios Florida Universal's Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando

Check out the full report here.