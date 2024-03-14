Charges dropped after Orlando police officer flees from deputy during traffic stop

A prosecutor has dropped charges against an Orlando police officer who fled from a traffic stop back in 2023.

Alexander Shaouni was relieved of his charges just eight months after he refused to pull over for a Seminole County deputy.

Shaouni completed a pretrial diversion program that allowed the charges to be dropped.

The exchange was caught on the deputy's body camera.

"What?" Orlando Police Officer Alexander Shaouni asked of the deputy after stepping out of his cruiser. "I am going into work, my man. Why are you trying to pull me over?"

"Because you’re going 80 in a 45," the deputy responded.

When asked, Shaouni refused to show the deputy his license, got back in his car, and took off with his flashing lights running. However, no lights were on when the deputy said he first clocked Shaouni driving 80 miles per hour along a stretch of roadway where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour.

Shaouni was originally arrested on June 6, 2023, and charged with reckless driving and resisting and fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

His lawyer is now asking to have Shaouni's record expunged.