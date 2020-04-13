Chance of severe weather considerably down for north Central Florida

article

A system of storms that devasted the Deep South on Sunday is may impact the northern area of Central Florida, but it is likely that there will not be severe weather.

According to FOX News, the strong storms swept through Mississippi and Louisana on Easter Sunday, causing devastating damage to hundreds of homes and buildings and even killing at least 19 people.

Now, the storms are said to be shifting across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, impacting Georgia, North Carolina, and parts of Florida.

FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says that it appears that this system of storms should stall to the north, leaving much of Florida in the clear. However, it still could affect the northern parts of Central Florida, putting Alachua County.

Thankfully though, the severe weather threat of this system has gone down considerably for the area and a marginal risk may persist for only a few more hours.

As Tuesday continues, moisture will increases, especially as winds from the south have already started to move in. Winds are breezy and will reach up to 30 miles per hour by Monday afternoon. This will boost humidity up.

Temperatures will go down by Wednesday, with highs in the 70s expected.

