Central Florida's Jewish community comes together after deadly terrorist attacks in Israel

A large crowd gathered at Shalom Orlando to pray, sing and talk together following the news that Israel is officially at war with Hamas. Many came together to show support for one another.

"We have to all be together, we have to support one another and be here for the community because it’s absolutely awful what’s going on, but we have to be here for Israel," Talia Kosstrin, a community member at the event, said.

As of Sunday night, more than 700 people have died and the death toll continues to rise. Children and families have been taken hostage. Hamas militants have killed 260 people at a music festival in Israel. The news is weighing on Orlando's Jewish community.

"Can you imagine how horrible it is to be part of something happy and then running away for your life because missiles are about you and people shooting at you?" Idit Lotringer, the Regional Director with the Israeli-American Council, said. "All of the world needs to look at us and say Israel we are with you."

Harrison Shames, like so many others, is worried about his loved ones in Israel but is looking to see how he can now help."My in-laws are there, my brother-in-law is in the army and cousins. We think about them all day," he said. "There’s strength in unity and when you need a shoulder, someone to lean on, cry with that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to support each other."

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Maitland police officers and other security surrounded the building during the event to make sure everyone was safe. It's something that's not only happening in Orange County but Volusia County as well.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a statement: "With the recent attacks on Israel, we are stepping up our patrols around Jewish places of worship, neighborhoods and schools. The recent terroristic activities in Israel have been described as their 9/11. We need to remember the fear that attack instilled on our Nation."

There were several lawmakers at the gathering on Sunday including Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost who called for peace and spoke out against anti-Semitism."It is not lost on me that just over the last several weeks Neo-Nazis have been marching up and down the streets of Orlando and just yesterday it happened. This is a problem that’s global and we have to fight against it," he said.