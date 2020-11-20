Central Florida woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from Publix

article

An Orlando woman is $1 million richer after picking up a winning scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Carmen Santiago Rolon, 55, claimed the top prize in THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

Rolon bought the ticket from the Publix at East Colonial Drive. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

