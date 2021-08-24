Central Florida school to close for rest of week due to COVID-19

article

A K-8 school in Central Florida has to close for the rest of the week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, its school district said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted multiple students, teachers, and staff members at Celebration K-8 during this past week," the Osceola County School District said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Osceola School District has decided to move all students and teachers at Celebration K-8 to digital learning through TEAMS starting Wednesday, August 25, through Friday, August 27."

They said that students and staff will reportedly return to face-to-face learning at Celebration K-8 on Monday, August 30th.

"Students and staff who have been identified as having possible direct contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 are being notified directly," the school district added.

Students are said to be encouraged to use a personal computer or laptop if they have one at home. However, laptops and hot spots will be distributed to students in need. Parents must fill out a borrower’s form that can be found on Remind, the school’s website, and brought to the school by Wednesday.

Those who need help with connecting and accessing TEAMS are encouraged to call the Osceola County School District’s Digital Learning Support Hotline at 407-870-4037.

In addition, the school district said that breakfast and lunch meals will be available this week for curbside pickup from parents between 10 and 10:30 a.m. A student’s school ID with name and ID number must be presented.

"The Osceola School District appreciates the understanding, support, and patience from the Celebration K-8 community as we take this precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff," they closed on.

