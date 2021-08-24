Orange County School Board to discuss possible mask mandate

Mask mandate discussions could be revisited in Orange County on Tuesday as school board members prepare to meet.

Many teachers are calling on the district to adopt stricter mask policies for Orange County students that do not include an opt-out clause.

At a rally on Monday, members of the Orange County Teacher’s Union and their supporters said masks are critical for protecting students. This comes as a Leon County judge heard arguments in a case brought by parents suing Governor Ron DeSantis, arguing that his executive order against masks, "impairs the safe operation of schools."

The governor has said that he feels the decision should be left up to parents to decide whether their children should wear face coverings in school.

Union leaders say the state should act in the best interest of students. Orange County is reporting a 14-day rolling positivity rate of 20-percent. To put that in perspective, this time last year, the entire state of Florida saw a positivity rate of under 10-percent.

The Orange County School Board meets Tuesday to discuss the district’s next steps.

