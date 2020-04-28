Central Florida officials discuss reopening recommendations for Disney World, Universal, other theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force met virtually Tuesday, and discussed some ideas for reopening the area's economy.
Before the task force's 2 p.m. meeting, a subcommittee for the task force met to discuss recommendations for small and large theme parks. Smaller theme parks include parks like Fun Spot and Gator Land. Bigger parks referred to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios a Sea World.
Recomendations for both included:
Guidelines
- Making tape markings 6 feet apart for attraction queues
- Asking staff to regularly wipe down surfaces at random
Mandates
- Required face masks for all employees
- Touchless hand sanitizer dispensers at entries and attractions
- Capacity during phase 1 of reopening at 50%
- Capacity during phase 2 of reopening 75%
Advertisement
Dates for those phases have not yet been discussed.
RELATED: Disney theme parks may not reopen until 2021, Wall Street analyst says
The recomendations were part of a draft of ideas to be discussed. Officials said for bigger parks, it would ultimately be up to the parks themselves to create guidelines on how to reopen.