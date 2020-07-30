Central Florida neighborhood prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias after history of flooding

Neighbors in the Orlovista community are gearing up for the threat of Tropical Storm Isaias this weekend.

“We’re just really hoping we don’t get it here this year,” Veronica Vera told FOX 35. Orange County’s Storm Water Management team brought in two portable pumps to her neighborhood to move as much water as possible out of Orlovista’s retention ponds.

In the midst of Hurricane Irma, dozens of people living in Orlovista had to be saved by emergency crews after the pumps controlling the retention pond system failed, causing streets and homes to flood fast in the dark of night.

RELATED: FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Tropical Storm Isaias expected to become hurricane; Florida remains in cone

“It looked like an ocean,” Vera said. Her home is built up higher than most surrounding it, and even then, the water was all the way up her driveway, inches from coming into her garage.

With the threat of a storm in the midst of the pandemic, Vera’s family is making sure they are prepared just in case. They already picked up sandbags "a couple of weeks ago. We went and we got it the first day,” she said.

Advertisement

Orange County has a multi-million dollar stormwater management project in the works to fix the flooding issues in Orlovista for good. Neighbors tell FOX 35 that it can’t happen fast enough. Vera said that “I hope they will let us know when they will start work on this plan."

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

A spokesperson for the Orange County told FOX 35 that the Storm Water Management crews will be out testing every pump station in the county.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.