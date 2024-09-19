Central Florida mom arrested after daughter misses over 200 days of school

Stream FOX 35 News

A Central Florida mother has been arrested for allegedly allowing her child to miss hundreds of days of school over the past three years.

The Brevard County woman is now facing one count of a parent refusing to require school attendance, a second-degree misdemeanor that could result in 60 days behind bars if convicted. She had her first court appearance on Thursday following her arrest.

Court records show the woman's child, who attends Fairglen Elementary in Cocoa, missed 214 days of school in the last three academic years. This includes 33 absences in just 90 days during the current school year. In the 2022-2023 school year, the child had 79 unexcused absences, and in 2021-2022, she missed 102 days.

Attorney Geoff Golub, who has worked on similar cases, says parents could also face child neglect charges in extreme cases.

"If they were purposely keeping the child from going, locking them in a room or not letting them out of the house, it could lead to child neglect," Golub explained. "Parents with substance abuse issues or those neglecting their responsibilities could face more severe charges."

Golub noted possible defenses, such as parents making a genuine effort to ensure their child attends school.

"If the child leaves home but doesn’t make it to school, it could be an issue, but at 10 years old, you’d expect better control," he added.

Florida law provides measures to address chronic absenteeism, including requiring parents to attend school with their children or take parenting classes. Employers cannot legally fire a parent who is ordered to attend school with their child, and doing so could result in jail time for the employer.

