Central Florida man wins over $7 million on quick pick from Publix
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida has a brand new millionaire!
EB Hudson, of Sanford, claimed the $7.75 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on September 8.
TRENDING: Florida pilot left dangling in power lines after plane crashes
Hudson bought his jackpot-winning quick pick ticket from the Publix supermarket located at 601 Weldon Boulevard in Lake Mary. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $70,000 for selling the winning ticket.
TRENDING: Florida officer photobombed by 'smiling' alligator stuck in sewer
Hudson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $6,035,178.
If you're feeling lucky, you have a chance to become a millionaire too. The next Powerball drawing for $523 million is being held on Saturday.
Watch FOX 35 News for the latest viral stories.
Advertisement