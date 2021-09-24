Central Florida man wins over $7 million on quick pick from Publix

article

Central Florida has a brand new millionaire!

EB Hudson, of Sanford, claimed the $7.75 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on September 8.

Hudson bought his jackpot-winning quick pick ticket from the Publix supermarket located at 601 Weldon Boulevard in Lake Mary. The retailer will receive a bonus commission of $70,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Hudson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $6,035,178.

If you're feeling lucky, you have a chance to become a millionaire too. The next Powerball drawing for $523 million is being held on Saturday.

