Central Florida man wins $5 million on scratch-off from gas station

A Central Florida man spent $20 on a scratch-off ticket – and won $5 million!

Paul Broomfield, 53, of Winter Springs, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.

Broomfield bought his winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 496 East State Road 434 in Longwood. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

An Orlando man recently won $1 million from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game after buying a ticket from the 7-Eleven in Edgewood.

